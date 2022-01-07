DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 January 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 6 January 2022 for the following Directors at 128.00 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on 6 Total cumulative disclosable interest held Director January 2022 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 15,625 210,597 Andrea Abt Non-executive 3,906 54,237 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 3,906 54,237 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 3,439 88,950,737 Director Matthias Non-executive 3,906 54,237 Bichsel Director Francesca di Non-executive 3,906 46,813 Carlo Director David Davies Non-executive 3,906 75,585 Director George Pierson Non-executive 3,906 132,687 Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

