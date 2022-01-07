The "Germany Bakery and Cereals Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025 Analyzing Product Categories and Segments, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Consumer Segmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the bakery cereals sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

The German bakery cereals sector was led by bread rolls category in both value and volume terms. However, the breakfast cereals category is forecast to be the fastest growing category in both value and volume terms during 2020-2025. Food drinks specialists is the leading channel for distribution of bakery cereals products in the country. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in German bakery cereals sector. Agrofert, a.s., Conditorei Coppenrath Wiese Gmbh Co. KG and Kamps GmbH are the leading players in the German bakery cereals sector.

Scope

The per capita consumption and expenditure of bakery cereals in Germany were higher than the global level in 2020

German consumers' purchasing pattern remains unchanged in the bakery cereals sector

The per capita consumption of bread rolls was higher in Germany than other bakery cereal categories in 2020

Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the German bakery cereals

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate). It also includes economic summary of the country along with labour market and demographic trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western Europe Markets

Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

Germany Bakery Cereals Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Consumers Are Trading Down for Value for Money Products in the Sector

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis

Health Wellness Analysis by Category

Health Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes

Health Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits

Cross Category Comparison Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 8: Consumer graphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

