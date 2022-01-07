The "Germany Bakery and Cereals Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025 Analyzing Product Categories and Segments, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Consumer Segmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the bakery cereals sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The German bakery cereals sector was led by bread rolls category in both value and volume terms. However, the breakfast cereals category is forecast to be the fastest growing category in both value and volume terms during 2020-2025. Food drinks specialists is the leading channel for distribution of bakery cereals products in the country. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in German bakery cereals sector. Agrofert, a.s., Conditorei Coppenrath Wiese Gmbh Co. KG and Kamps GmbH are the leading players in the German bakery cereals sector.
Scope
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of bakery cereals in Germany were higher than the global level in 2020
- German consumers' purchasing pattern remains unchanged in the bakery cereals sector
- The per capita consumption of bread rolls was higher in Germany than other bakery cereal categories in 2020
- Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the German bakery cereals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western Europe Markets
- Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- Germany Bakery Cereals Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Consumers Are Trading Down for Value for Money Products in the Sector
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis
- Health Wellness Analysis by Category
- Health Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes
- Health Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits
- Cross Category Comparison Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 8: Consumer graphics
- Demographic Analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
