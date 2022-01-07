The "Europe Seltzer Market, By ABV Content (Less Than and equal to 5%, More Than 5%), By Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, Others), By Packaging (Bottle, Can), By Country, Company Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in disposable income of the consumers and the increased expenditure capacity of consumers are the major driver for the seltzer market growth in the forecast period. The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is influencing the seltzer market growth.

The growth in the consumption of alcohol and the rising trend of soft drinks is fostering the demand for seltzer in the region. Lifestyle changes and changes in consumer preferences are expected to fuel the growth of the seltzer market in the next five years.

An increase in the consumption of carbonated beverages and a rise in the health-consciousness of people is accelerating the demand for the seltzer market. Seltzer contains lower calories, is gluten-free, and has high nutritional value. Seltzers are provided with alternative alcohol bases to satisfy the different consumer needs.

The rising demand for low-alcohol and low-calorie containing beverages is fostering the demand for seltzer in Europe as seltzer contains lower carbohydrate content and reduced-calorie compared to other beers and other mixed drinks.

Based on packaging, the market can be bifurcated into the bottle and can. The bottle segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 owing to the better aesthetic experience offered by the bottles than cans. Due to the transparent nature of the bottles, the material inside the bottle can be displayed more efficiently which is the major reason for its high preference among the consumers.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions.

The major players operating in the Europe seltzer market include

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Constellation Brands (Corona Seltzer)

Boston Beer Company (Truly Hard Seltzer)

San Juan Seltzer Inc.

MillerCoors (Henry's Hard Sparkling Water)

Diageo (Smirnoff Seltzers)

Molson Coors (Vizzy Hard Seltzer)

Boathouse Beverage Co.

Future Proof Brands LLC

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

White Claw Hard Seltzer (Mark Anthony Brands International)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Europe Seltzers Market, By ABV Content:

Less Than and equal to 5%

More Than 5%

Europe Seltzers Market, By Battery Type:

Convenience stores

Online

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

Europe Seltzers Market, By Packaging:

Bottle

Can

Europe Seltzers Market, By Country:

Germany

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Austria

Poland

Switzerland

