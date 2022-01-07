OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, January 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 07 January 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Oxford Instruments plc
|Period of return:
|From:
|01 July 2021
|To:
|31 December 2021
|Name of scheme:
|Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
|Performance Share Plan (PSP)
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|374,628
|250,829
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|4,884
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|369,744
|250,829
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Harvey
|Telephone number of contact:
|01865 393448
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de