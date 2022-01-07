

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Absci Corporation (ABSI) is up over 34% at $8.24 Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 25% at $4.34 GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 17% at $154.29 OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is up over 13% at $0.31 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 9% at $0.53 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 7% at $10.89



In the Red



Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 47% at $1.68 China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is down over 18% at $0.70 Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is down over 8% at $3.05 Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is down over 8% at $1.02 AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is down over 7% at $2.30 Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is down over 7% at $1.22 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 7% at $0.70 Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is down over 6% at $2.07







