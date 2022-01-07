Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar announced on Wednesday that its 8 GW TOPCon cell factory in the Anhui Province has started manufacturing activities. Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei announced on Thursday it expects to achieve a net profit of up to RMB 8.5 billion ($1.33 billion) with a YoY increase of around 136%.Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar announced on Wednesday that its 8 GW TOPCon cell factory in Anhui Province has started manufacturing activities. Construction on the facility began in September. JinkoSolar is also is set to issue 2 billion of the 10 billion shares its main ...

