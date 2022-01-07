Fact.MR: North America to Hold the Leading Share with Capturing 40% of the Portable Inverter Generator Market

Gasoline Portable Inverter Generators to Remain Preferred in the Portable Inverter Generators Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its new study, Fact.MR offers a holistic overview of the pricing analysis and trends of the global portable inverter generator market. In addition, it highlights detailed information about major growth opportunities, drivers, and restraints across the leading segments including fuel type and power across major regions.

Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global portable inverter generator market is predicted to grow at a 9.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, surpassing USD 7.7 billion by the end of that year.

Due to its advanced technological characteristics, high quality outputs, low NV (Noise and Vibration) levels, and simplicity of portability, the portable inverter generator industry is gaining traction over conventional generators. Domestic applications are the most reachable segment for Tier-1 manufacturers because to high demand, and it is expected that the residential customer will remain dominant due to the necessity for power backups.

Portable inverter generators are built by combining various mechanical elements and technology to enable greater portability while retaining the same level of performance.

The generator operates at a lower speed and produces less noise as a result of the use of sound dampening materials and a speed control system. The demand for portable inverter generators is predicted to rise over the forecast period due to a range of benefits including as compactness, light weight, energy economy, and clean and high-quality power production.

The rising awareness of the environmental effects and dangers caused by technology such as portable generators has created a concerning scenario. The majority of regional government regulatory organizations across the world have enacted rigorous laws and regulations to limit the harm that such equipment poses to the ecosystem.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires manufacturers to follow regulations and certification processes for portable inverter generators in order to fulfil the government's quality standards. To ensure that their products emit the least amount of carbon, manufacturers must adhere to various emission control legislation in different nations.

Key Takeaways:

Around 18.5% of the total generator market is made up of portable inverter generators.

Global portable inverter generator market is predicted to grow at a 10.2% CAGR in short-term (2022-2024).

North America dominate in terms of market share and corner around 40% of global portable inverter generator market revenue.

dominate in terms of market share and corner around 40% of global portable inverter generator market revenue. Gasoline portable inverter generators are expected to be preferred over diesel portable inverters.

Portable inverter generators with the power output of 1,000-2,000 watt segment to grow rapidly.

Growth Drivers:

Advanced technological features, its compact structure and minimal NV level is expected to drive the portable inverter generator market growth.

Regularized power supply in underdeveloped regions to spur the demand of portable inverter generators.

Key Restraints:

Government regulations lead the trade of portable inverter generators be more complex and expensive, and causing hindrance in growth of the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the companies profiled in the research have focused on launching new products and growing their manufacturing operations in developing countries. Innovation, cooperation with important actors, partnerships, strategic alliances, and the strengthening of regional and worldwide distribution networks are all examples of strategies.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing new portable inverter generators that make effective use of innovative technologies such as Bluetooth and the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate operations. For example,

Ryobi Limited has released a bluetooth enabled portable inverter generator that can be coupled with an Apple or Android phone and gives warnings and messages regarding fuel use, low fuel levels, and other relevant information.

Key Players in the Portable Inverter Generator Market Include:

· Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

· Hyundai Motor Company

· Lifan Industry (Group) Co. Ltd.

· Toshiba Corporation

· Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Portable Inverter Generator Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the portable inverter generator market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global portable inverter generator market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Fuel Type

Gasoline



Diesel

By Power

Under 1,000 Watt



1,000-2,000 Watt



2,000-3,000 Watt



3,000-4,000 Watt



Above 4,000 Watt

Key Questions Covered in Portable Inverter Generator Market Report

The report offers insight into the portable inverter generator market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for portable inverter generator market between 2022 and 2032.

Portable inverter generator market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Portable inverter generator market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

