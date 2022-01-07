London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Join Reuters Events' latest Automotive webinar panel discussion where you will learn from:

Mark McClung, Deputy COO, Toyota Connected

Olivier Pascal, Senior Manager Connected Cars, KIA Europe

Moderator: Maxime Flament, CTO, 5GAA

The possibilities of potential services and features within a fully connected car have no boundaries when given access to unlimited data. This includes unlocking the potential of data to become more human centric to create cars which can communicate with objects like stop signs. However, how do we approach the customer acceptance curve on fully connected vehicles as we monitor the willingness of consumers to compromise their privacy for a more convenient and personalized service?

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed in this live webinar panel discussion:

The potential of vehicle data to enable a personalized in-vehicle experience that will deliver a new level of convenience to the consumer. The prospect of cross industry partnerships will allow access to apps and features that consumers are already familiar with from their smartphone whilst also triggering the emergence of connected advertisements.

The role of 5G in achieving congestion management. See how we can unleash increasingly connected applications from digital assistance to connected navigation as we make advancements in smart mobility.

New methods to overcome the challenges of data monetization. How will OEMs address the legal barriers such as privacy rights: GDPR and CCPA?

