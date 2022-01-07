Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) ("IFAN" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions wishes to provide the following shareholder updates:

Appointment of Larry Williams as Chief Executive Officer & Director,

New Business Direction & Strategy,

OTC Markets Filings Status

First, the Company wishes to welcome its new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Larry Williams. Mr. Williams has a successful track record or over 20 years in corporate acquisitions. The appointment of Mr. Williams will bring strong management and business development expertise.

Second, with the appointment of Mr. Williams the Company is pursuing a new business direction and strategy to create shareholder value. To that point, the Company is currently in the process of selecting acquisition candidates. "I look forward to adding value to IFAN as we move forward in the days to come. I'm sure the shareholders will be pleased as we embark on a new company direction," commented Larry Williams, newly appointed CEO. The spokesperson added that "we now have a very capable CEO in the form of Larry Williams, who has many years of experience in the real estate and construction markets."

Additionally, the Company is waiting for Change in Control approval to upload all the required disclosure and financial statements as well as the Issuer Attorney letter and is now pending processing by OTC Markets to become PINK Current. The Company has received the Dark/Defunct sign as a result the long processing time taken by OTC Markets. The Company expects to be PINK Current upon OTC Markets approval of the IFAN Change in Control documents and pending disclosure/financial documents are processed - which are currently pending.

IFAN Financial, Inc.

IFAN Financial, Inc. a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. IFAN Financial, Inc. is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "IFAN".

Twitter: @IFAN_Financial

Contact:

Mark Anderson

386-220-1349

