Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (the "Company", "Kovo") - a leader in healthcare technology and Billing-as-a-Service - is pleased to announce that veteran finance expert Mark Detz, CPA, CA has joined the Company as its Senior Vice President of Finance.

Before joining Kovo, Detz held several senior positions with Anheuser-Busch, where he focused on strategy and financial operations, including financial reporting, forecasting, budgeting, mergers and acquisitions. Detz began his career as an auditor at KPMG and holds an undergraduate degree from the Schulich School of Business.

"As we look to continue to scale our business operations in 2022 through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, we're excited to welcome Mark to the Kovo team," says Kovo CFO Inder Saini. "Mark's entrepreneurial, disciplined approach and track-record with world-leading innovators like Anheuser-Busch and KPMG, will be instrumental in driving Kovo's aggressive 2022 growth strategy," he explains.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 1700 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way, using its proprietary OneRev technology platform. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices and technology through long-term SaaS-style contracts, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. The Company posted 94% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ending September 30, 2021. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co

