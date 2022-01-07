Listing Partners Sarl Research Updates Valuation on Kvanto Payment Services Ltd.

Fair Market Value Estimated at CAD $922 Million or $10 Per Share

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing Partners Sarl, Research Department, ("Listing Partners Research") has updated the valuation report it has prepared on Kvanto Payment Services Ltd. ("Kvanto"). It has prepared the valuation report based on an expected forecasted performance of Kvanto.



The report calculates a fair market valuation of approximately CAD $922 million or $10 per share.

The full report can be viewed here at; Valuation reportand Valuation XLSX

Listing Partners Research is an independent department of Listing Partners Sarl that conducts research on the economy and on capital markets including companies like Kvanto. Kvanto has engaged with Listing Partners Sarl and the Listing Partners Ltd group of companies for Financing and assisting them with listing their shares on recognized stock exchanges.

Kvanto is currently preparing a non-offering prospectus that it expects to file in early 2022 to apply to have its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

About Kvanto Payment Services:

Kvanto competes in the rapidly changing digital payment solutions market. Client adoption has proven Kvanto's competence in the industry.

As a premium European multi-connectivity payment service provider (holding a PSP-ISO), Kvanto has a world-recognized payment gateway that integrates leading acquirers, who handle different payment methods and payment cards, linking online and offline businesses efficiently, affordably, and reliably.

Kvanto has built an extensive network of partners and collaborators from across the world. They are well-equipped and experienced designers of payment solutions for customers no matter their location and presence.

Kvanto Payment Services AS, based in Denmark, is a 100% operating subsidiary owned by Kvanto Payments Services Ltd in Canada.

For further information please visit: www.kvanto.com

About Listing Partners Sarl Research and the Listing Partners Group of Companies.

Listing Partners Research is independent department of Listing Partners Sarl. The research it conducts pertains to the economy, capital markets and on companies that are or have been engaged with Listing Partners Sarl or within the Listing Partners Group of Companies. Listing Partners Sarl is an independent company that operates within the Listing Partners Group of Companies which collectively operate as an international, boutique investment firm operating within the capital markets ecosystem. Their focus is on creating and managing the going public plan and process for companies by working with top management for successful listing and financing. Their experience and know-how lead their clients through every aspect of going public on a primary recognized stock Exchange which often also results in cross listing opportunities on other international stock markets.

