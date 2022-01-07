Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ALONX) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:
429,850 shares
€ 36,891.92
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 256
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 155
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 357,510 shares for 179,383.26
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 221,580 shares for 115,071.34
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:
293,920 shares
€ 101,406.22
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 122
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 118
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 225,004 shares for 157,757.98
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 203,522 shares for 148,483.15
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
87,612 shares
€ 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the soughtafter field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.
AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNAdamaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer (sponsored by Gustave Roussy). A phase 1b/2 study, AsiDNA Children, will be initiated in 2021 to evaluate the association of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in children with relapsed high-grade glioma (sponsored by Institut Curie).
OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.
For more information, please visit www.onxeo.com
