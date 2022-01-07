Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ALONX) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

429,850 shares

€ 36,891.92

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 256

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 155

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 357,510 shares for 179,383.26

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 221,580 shares for 115,071.34

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

293,920 shares

€ 101,406.22

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 122

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 118

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 225,004 shares for 157,757.98

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 203,522 shares for 148,483.15

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

87,612 shares

€ 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the soughtafter field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNAdamaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer (sponsored by Gustave Roussy). A phase 1b/2 study, AsiDNA Children, will be initiated in 2021 to evaluate the association of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in children with relapsed high-grade glioma (sponsored by Institut Curie).

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

APPENDIX

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 256 357,510 179,383.26 155 221,580 115,071.34 01/07/2021 1 1 0.64 1 1 0.64 07/07/2021 2 11 7.15 08/07/2021 7 7,733 4,717.13 1 1 0.63 09/07/2021 2 2,000 1,220.00 14 10,767 6,783.21 15/07/2021 2 5,001 3,100.62 1 1 0.63 16/07/2021 4 2,810 1,714.10 19/07/2021 7 6,457 3,938.77 20/07/2021 4 1,500 915.00 21/07/2021 2 1,000 600.00 22/07/2021 1 1 0.62 23/07/2021 1 1,306 783.60 4 5,000 3,050.00 27/07/2021 1 1 0.61 1 1 0.61 28/07/2021 10 9,694 5,816.40 29/07/2021 1 1 0.59 1 1 0.59 03/08/2021 1 1,000 580.00 06/08/2021 2 2,001 1,160.58 09/08/2021 5 1,701 986.58 10/08/2021 3 83 48.14 1 1 0.58 11/08/2021 1 216 125.28 16/08/2021 6 5,000 2,850.00 17/08/2021 4 10,000 5,900.00 18/08/2021 4 10,000 5,700.00 19/08/2021 3 5,000 2,900.00 20/08/2021 2 1,938 1,104.66 23/08/2021 1 1 0.59 2 2 1.18 24/08/2021 2 5,415 3,086.55 4 9,999 5,799.42 25/08/2021 1 1 0.58 2 5,151 3,090.60 26/08/2021 1 4,849 2,957.89 27/08/2021 7 6,046 3,567.14 1 1 0.60 30/08/2021 1 1,601 944.59 01/09/2021 2 5,000 2,900.00 03/09/2021 2 7,390 4,434.00 07/09/2021 1 5,000 2,900.00 7 3,137 1,850.83 08/09/2021 4 1,863 1,099.17 09/09/2021 2 523 313.80 10/09/2021 5 5,000 2,950.00 1 2,087 1,252.20 14/09/2021 5 5,000 2,900.00 17/09/2021 2 5,000 2,850.00 1 790 458.20 20/09/2021 2 5,000 2,800.00 3 136 77.52 22/09/2021 3 10,000 5,500.00 30/09/2021 1 1 0.56 1 1 0.56 01/10/2021 6 4,613 2,491.02 04/10/2021 4 2,387 1,288.98 2 4,864 2,675.20 05/10/2021 6 8,000 4,240.00 5 2,746 1,482.84 06/10/2021 3 4,945 2,571.40 07/10/2021 2 5,055 2,578.05 1 1 0.52 08/10/2021 3 901 468.52 12/10/2021 4 10,000 4,900.00 2 3,196 1,629.96 13/10/2021 3 5,000 2,450.00 10 14,536 7,558.72 14/10/2021 3 4,247 2,165.97 1 1,391 737.23 15/10/2021 4 5,753 2,991.56 21/10/2021 3 2,894 1,447.00 22/10/2021 3 2,106 1,053.00 26/10/2021 6 5,000 2,500.00 27/10/2021 1 33 16.83 28/10/2021 2 5,000 2,500.00 2 477 243.27 29/10/2021 1 1 0.50 1 1 0.50 03/11/2021 4 5,000 2,500.00 1 1,719 876.69 04/11/2021 2 2,918 1,429.82 05/11/2021 2 2,082 1,020.18 11/11/2021 3 5,000 2,400.00 12/11/2021 3 10,000 4,700.00 1 5,000 2,400.00 16/11/2021 13 18,732 8,429.40 17/11/2021 4 6,268 2,632.56 23/11/2021 1 1 0.43 1 1 0.43 24/11/2021 3 7,055 2,892.55 26/11/2021 3 5,000 2,050.00 2 1,778 764.54 29/11/2021 1 2,945 1,178.00 7 3,222 1,385.46 30/11/2021 1 2,412 964.80 01/12/2021 5 5,000 2,100.00 08/12/2021 7 8,611 3,444.40 09/12/2021 6 3,000 1,260.00 8 20,000 8,800.00 10/12/2021 1 977 459.19 26 60,000 30,600.00 14/12/2021 7 20,000 9,800.00 15/12/2021 5 3,963 1,862.61 16/12/2021 11 16,037 7,377.02 20/12/2021 4 5,000 2,350.00 2 5,000 2,400.00 21/12/2021 8 25,000 11,000.00 22/12/2021 3 5,000 2,100.00 3 10,001 4,400.44 23/12/2021 7 9,211 3,960.73 2 9,465 4,164.60 24/12/2021 2 5,789 2,431.38 1 534 234.96 28/12/2021 2 5,000 2,100.00 1 3,686 1,584.98 29/12/2021 2 1,314 565.02 31/12/2021 4 5,000 2,100.00

