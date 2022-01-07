Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:
295 shares
€ 21,925,482.82
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,813
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,908
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 165,077 shares for 58,863,941.50
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,288 shares for 60,905,794.48
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
4,506 shares
€ 19,937,695.41
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,276
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for 45,026,199.18
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for 48,558,424.33
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
€ 6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.
In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).
For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
