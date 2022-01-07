Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

295 shares

€ 21,925,482.82

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,813

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,908

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 165,077 shares for 58,863,941.50

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,288 shares for 60,905,794.48

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

4,506 shares

€ 19,937,695.41

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,276

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for 45,026,199.18

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for 48,558,424.33

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

€ 6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,813 165,077 58,863,941.50 2,908 169,288 60,905,794.48 01/07/2021 44 2,228 757,898.76 34 2,200 756,030.00 02/07/2021 3 200 68,440.00 41 2,400 827,520.00 05/07/2021 21 668 230,139.36 06/07/2021 4 332 114,061.92 25 1,400 484,680.00 07/07/2021 21 600 208,938.00 08/07/2021 60 2,800 972,048.00 12 1,200 420,240.00 09/07/2021 17 1,000 345,800.00 26 1,600 557,120.00 12/07/2021 8 600 208,440.00 17 1,800 630,000.00 19/07/2021 80 4,600 1,609,540.00 14 1,200 422,400.00 20/07/2021 20 2,400 833,232.00 13 1,200 418,716.00 21/07/2021 25 2,800 979,692.00 48 3,400 1,196,426.00 22/07/2021 64 4,200 1,483,062.00 23/07/2021 10 800 285,400.00 26/07/2021 29 2,200 788,040.00 27/07/2021 39 1,000 355,320.00 4 400 143,360.00 28/07/2021 24 2,200 777,568.00 9 491 174,172.43 29/07/2021 20 1,400 500,920.00 43 3,509 1,261,941.67 30/07/2021 30 2,600 926,276.00 17 1,400 501,802.00 02/08/2021 12 1,000 354,600.00 14 1,400 500,164.00 03/08/2021 14 1,000 356,200.00 23 1,400 502,600.00 04/08/2021 67 3,600 1,299,348.00 06/08/2021 22 1,600 576,640.00 2 200 72,120.00 09/08/2021 10 400 143,360.00 4 200 72,200.00 10/08/2021 4 200 72,280.00 11/08/2021 11 600 214,698.00 13/08/2021 2 400 144,800.00 19/08/2021 16 500 180,880.00 26/08/2021 8 400 147,840.00 34 1,300 482,625.00 27/08/2021 5 107 39,436.99 13 600 223,230.00 30/08/2021 7 300 112,140.00 31/08/2021 14 573 214,559.85 01/09/2021 1 100 37,420.00 1 100 37,660.00 02/09/2021 19 700 263,501.00 31 900 339,444.00 03/09/2021 15 800 300,160.00 06/09/2021 7 300 113,061.00 15 800 303,040.00 07/09/2021 13 400 151,960.00 10 400 153,880.00 08/09/2021 17 1,200 459,324.00 09/09/2021 61 2,000 759,160.00 10 500 190,260.00 10/09/2021 26 1,100 416,900.00 20 500 190,710.00 13/09/2021 34 1,900 712,006.00 11 200 75,760.00 14/09/2021 14 200 74,640.00 13 600 224,880.00 15/09/2021 69 3,200 1,193,856.00 5 400 149,920.00 16/09/2021 26 1,685 629,920.40 17/09/2021 43 3,000 1,111,410.00 47 1,715 642,524.75 20/09/2021 90 2,600 944,372.00 16 1,016 369,956.08 21/09/2021 58 4,000 1,478,400.00 22/09/2021 3 65 24,011.00 23/09/2021 29 2,400 903,192.00 73 2,800 1,056,328.00 24/09/2021 38 3,000 1,117,950.00 27/09/2021 61 4,135 1,518,578.75 29 600 223,920.00 28/09/2021 91 4,402 1,548,799.68 29/09/2021 40 2,800 968,548.00 38 2,601 921,274.20 30/09/2021 51 3,800 1,304,312.00 14 800 278,560.00 01/10/2021 90 2,955 995,923.65 16 1,000 340,520.00 04/10/2021 62 3,987 1,340,389.53 36 2,401 815,931.83 05/10/2021 32 3,000 1,017,240.00 06/10/2021 56 3,400 1,141,312.00 07/10/2021 7 400 134,720.00 44 2,400 819,672.00 08/10/2021 24 2,200 747,648.00 21 832 284,976.64 11/10/2021 31 2,400 807,360.00 12/10/2021 68 2,400 799,368.00 22 2,000 672,160.00 13/10/2021 18 800 267,760.00 68 4,168 1,416,203.04 14/10/2021 126 5,600 1,955,464.00 15/10/2021 48 1,400 494,438.00 18/10/2021 27 2,200 772,112.00 10 800 281,120.00 19/10/2021 5 600 210,360.00 41 1,800 636,840.00 20/10/2021 12 1,000 353,000.00 6 600 213,000.00 21/10/2021 17 1,000 352,440.00 28 2,245 798,883.25 22/10/2021 4 212 75,679.76 57 2,555 920,566.50 25/10/2021 42 2,988 1,067,911.20 17 400 144,400.00 26/10/2021 2 200 71,400.00 52 2,400 860,736.00 27/10/2021 25 1,600 573,408.00 19 1,030 370,521.90 28/10/2021 11 1,000 356,600.00 19 1,570 563,975.40 29/10/2021 4 200 71,600.00 7 534 192,747.30 01/11/2021 4 538 194,890.50 69 2,066 751,445.52 02/11/2021 8 462 166,892.88 76 5,200 1,917,344.00 03/11/2021 23 1,400 516,040.00 6 400 149,680.00 04/11/2021 110 6,000 2,141,220.00 49 2,800 1,017,520.00 05/11/2021 119 6,200 2,231,938.00 25 2,000 734,000.00 08/11/2021 3 200 69,160.00 09/11/2021 3 400 140,320.00 30 2,400 860,712.00 10/11/2021 52 3,400 1,207,714.00 40 2,200 788,238.00 11/11/2021 19 1,800 641,394.00 14 1,200 429,840.00 12/11/2021 24 1,400 498,680.00 43 3,400 1,220,090.00 15/11/2021 48 3,200 1,146,272.00 6 200 72,320.00 16/11/2021 19 1,800 640,206.00 6 600 215,040.00 17/11/2021 9 621 220,945.59 43 2,970 1,064,210.40 18/11/2021 19 1,600 572,576.00 24 1,200 430,584.00 19/11/2021 22 1,200 427,200.00 67 5,400 1,950,318.00 22/11/2021 5 1,600 576,960.00 23/11/2021 104 6,000 2,123,100.00 25/11/2021 45 2,400 854,880.00 26/11/2021 74 4,000 1,394,520.00 106 5,800 2,067,120.00 29/11/2021 10 800 285,120.00 18 1,329 478,931.73 30/11/2021 32 1,404 499,852.08 75 5,071 1,838,947.44 01/12/2021 4 400 144,960.00 64 2,400 879,792.00 02/12/2021 65 4,400 1,579,996.00 20 1,200 432,240.00 03/12/2021 27 2,200 789,800.00 34 2,000 726,800.00 06/12/2021 61 3,800 1,372,788.00 07/12/2021 91 6,600 2,435,862.00 08/12/2021 7 800 298,520.00 7 800 304,480.00 14/12/2021 41 3,000 1,115,400.00 9 800 304,480.00 16/12/2021 55 2,700 1,023,921.00 17/12/2021 81 4,200 1,566,600.00 14 600 224,760.00 20/12/2021 79 2,400 883,440.00 28 2,000 745,040.00 21/12/2021 23 1,400 522,200.00 53 2,000 754,120.00 22/12/2021 3 400 148,960.00 35 2,600 981,786.00 23/12/2021 36 1,600 610,656.00 27/12/2021 3 200 75,880.00 5 100 38,500.00 28/12/2021 3 300 116,400.00 29/12/2021 7 200 79,200.00

