Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Heilung? Kurschance vor dem Wochenende: Aufsehenerregender Forschungsdurchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
Tradegate
07.01.22
18:53 Uhr
2,786 Euro
-0,064
-2,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7712,82019:06
2,7712,82019:06
PR Newswire
07.01.2022 | 18:22
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Full speed up! GWM'S Global Layout of New Energy Is Expanding Rapidly

BAODING, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, GWM proposed the aim of achieving zero carbon emissions in the next several years , and launched various new energy products in the overseas market to accelerate its new energy layout.

GWM launches a variety of new energy models

Driven by the new energy vehicle industry and market, GWM has pioneered in laying out hybrid electric vehicles, and especially launched HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL JOLION HEV in Thailand. Supported by the HEV technology, these two vehicles can maintain low fuel consumption under different road conditions. In the case of a traffic jam, this kind of model can directly shift from the fuel engine to the electric engine, thus saving the fuel by 35% to 50%.

According to the official report, HAVAL H6 HEV has been ranked within the top two in the C-class SUV segment in Thailand for five consecutive months, while the other vehicle has also been highly recognized by users for its outstanding product performance.

Aiming to enter Europe's mature car market, GWM has also launched PHEV and BEV models and displayed the high-end SUV WEY COFFEE 01 PHEV at the 2021 Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung held in Munich, Germany. This model features strong power and flexibility, which can quickly produce the combined power output of fuel and electric energy to ensure users' safety when overtaking, especially in high-speed driving scenarios.

GWM always takes technology innovation as its core in the new energy development. After five-year preparation, the company has launched the L.E.M.O.N. DHT system with an investment of CNY 20 billion. The system can be compatible with HEV, PHEV and "PHEV+P4" and other power models, which provides a certain extent of technical convenience for the whole industry.

In terms of new energy research and development, GWM has explored other technical developing routes including HEV, Battery Electric Vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells. Currently, the company has started hydrogen energy technology and completed the world's first operation project of 100 49-ton heavy duty hydrogen-powered trucks in August 2021.

As revealed in its 2021 sales report, GWM's sales of new energy models are 136,953 vehicles, accounting for 10.7% of its total sales (1.28 million). In the next four years, the company will continue to expand the layout of new energy vehicles and make more effort to achieve the strategic goal of having new energy vehicles to take up 80% of total global sales.

"In the next five years, GWM would expect to invest up to a total of CNY 100 billion in R&D, especially in new energy and intelligence fields, to maintain its technically leading position and accelerate the realization of the goal of zero carbon emissions," said Mu Feng, Rotating President of GWM, at the 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722054/GWM_launches_a_variety_of_new_energy_model.jpg

GREAT WALL MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.