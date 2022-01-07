Partial exercise of the overallotment option for 679,986 shares, i.e. approximately EUR 6.3 million

Total amount of the offering increased to approximately EUR 52.2 million

Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in plant-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker symbol: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM)has received notification that Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) ("Berenberg"), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Groupe Berkem on Euronext Growth Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of the following securities:

Issuer: Groupe Berkem Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 2.25 (ISIN: FR00140069V2) Offering Size: 4 935 205 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: EUR 9.30 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth (Paris) Stabilisation Manager: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG ("Berenberg")

Notification of the end of stabilization measures and details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

The stabilisation period, which began on 8 December 2021, ended on 7 January 2022. Groupe Berkem, on the basis of the information disclosed by Berenberg, hereby communicates that during this time, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 60,295 shares in a price range between EUR 9.10 (lowest price) and EUR 9.30 (highest price) on Euronext Growth Paris (ALXP) and Off-Exchange (XOFF) as further specified below:

Execution Date Intermediary Buy Sell Lowest price

(in euros) Highest price

(in euros) Weighted average price

(in euros) Aggregate amount

(in euros) Daily total of

shares 08.12.2021 Berenberg Buy No Stabilisation 09.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 279,000.00 30,000 10.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 46,500.00 5,000 13.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.14 9.30 9.2657 59,114.90 6,380 14.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.14 9.30 9.2088 27,782.96 3,017 15.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.10 9.30 9.2948 56,623.74 6,092 16.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 23,054.70 2,479 17.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.16 9.30 9.2834 57,631.20 6,208 20.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 3,3200.10 357 21.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.14 9.24 9.1980 2,189.12 238 22.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 3,320.10 357 23.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 1,553.10 167 24.12.2021 Berenberg Buy No Stabilisation 27.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 28.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 29.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 30.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 31.12.2021 Berenberg Buy 03.01.2022 Berenberg Buy 04.01.2022 Berenberg Buy 05.01.2022 Berenberg Buy 06.01.2022 Berenberg Buy 07.01.2022 Berenberg Buy

For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.berkem-finance.com/.

Notification of the partial exercise of the Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art.8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

In addition, the option granted by the selling shareholders to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 740,281 additional shares in Groupe Berkem at the offer price in connection with overallotments (the Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG in the amount of 679,986 shares on 7 January 2022.

As a result, the total number of Groupe Berkem shares sold in its initial public offering amounts to 5,615,191 shares, including 4,719,222 new ordinary shares and 895,969 existing shares, bringing the total offering size to 52.2 million euros.

After the exercise of the over-allotment option, Groupe Berkem's public float amounts to 31.75 of its total share capital.

Following the offering and the exercise of the over-allotment option, Groupe Berkem's share capital will be held as follows:

Shareholders Shares Kenercy 12,069,833 68.25% Mr. Stanislas Fahy 1 0.00% Free float 5,615,191 31.75% Total 17,685,025 100.00%

(*) Including Danske Bank A/S at 7,30% and Berenberg Asset Management at 5,74%

Implementation of a Liquidity Contract

Furthermore, Groupe Berkem announces that it has entrusted TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares as of January 10, 2022.

This liquidity contract has been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, and more specifically the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2017/567 of May 18, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, articles L. 225-207 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), in particular Articles 221-3 and 241-4, and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

This contract has been concluded for a period of one (1) year, renewable by tacit renewal. Its purpose is to provide liquidity in the shares of the BERKEM GROUP, listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR00140069V2 mnemonic: ALKEM).

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account

300 000

0 shares

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

at the end of the first year, at any time by the BERKEM GROUP, subject to three (3) months' notice

at the end of the first year at any time by TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA, subject to three (3) months' notice,

by operation of law when the parties cannot agree on the follow-up to be given to the contract.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005418/en/

