Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

53,500 shares

13,941,802.75

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,877

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,581

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,001,984 shares for 113,409,007.70

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,009,484 shares for 114,491,344.57

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account: 61,000 shares 12,859,465.88 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,457 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,165 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,703,370 shares for 133,237,081.03 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,710,828 shares for 133,806,747.82



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares 15,000,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

