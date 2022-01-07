Gen Z Marketplace for Buy/Sell, Events and Community, Providing BitcoinSV-Back into Crypto Wallet

Mijem creates vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z communities to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and service

Enables university and college students across the United States and Canada to build online communities and engage in campus themed commerce

Mijem has presence at 72 university communities

Offering a loyalty program that rewards both the buyer and seller with Bitcoin SV (BSV), the first marketplace with "get BitcoinSV-back" (for each successful transaction done within the Mijem platform) loyalty system in the world

Users can easily create their own crypto wallet to collect BSV and exchange for other cryptocurrencies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM) ('Mijem' or 'the Company'), a social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z communities, today announced that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 10, 2022 at the market open under the symbol "MJEM."

Following March and July 2021 financings for total gross proceeds of $3,236,657, the Company successfully completed its acquisition of Mijem Inc., on January 6, 2022. Mijem Inc. provides social marketplace solutions for Generation Z, including buy and sell, events, and bulletin boards.

"Building upon our successful penetration into 72 North American university and college campuses, Mijem has extended its offering by developing the world's first marketplace platform that offers Bitcoin SV to registered users for every successful transaction within our app," said Phuong Dinh, CEO of Mijem. "Our Gen Z target market demands cost effective, eco-friendly, rapid, trustworthy crypto that they can use and Mijem has delivered on this, the opportunity for Gen Z to get and use Bitcoin SV. On the back of this development, we believe that now is strategically the right time to take the Company public to better position us to capitalize on the major global trend of cryptocurrency, sustainable technologies, and supporting local economies. Mijem's unique community app, which champions sustainability, enables Gen Z to meet online for intracommunity transactions. We believe there is ample opportunity for our app to grow within the large Gen Z market in the United States and Canada."

For further details about the Company and the acquisition of Mijem Inc., please refer to the prospectus of the Company dated December 13, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CSE Listing

The CSE has issued a bulletin confirming final approval for the listing of Mijem's common shares, which will begin trading on or about January 10, 2022 under the symbol "MJEM."

Mijem Background

Mijem is a social media and technology company providing innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z communities, such as students, to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services on and off campus. Since launching the app in 2017, Mijem has accumulated over 119,000 downloads and has a userbase of 72 university communities. Mijem's patent pending technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect online and engage in campus themed commerce. Accordingly, the addressable market for Mijem is the global post-secondary education student population and their Generation Z peers.

Mijem's marketplace is available via software accessible through both, mobile devices (specifically, an iOS application and an Android application) (the "Mobile Application") and the internet using a web browser (specifically, accessing Mijem's web application) (the "Web Application" and, together with the Mobile Application, the "Mijem App"). The Mijem App allows sellers to list goods and services for sale in a few minutes by taking a photo, adding a description and a price. Buyers are able to easily browse the myriad of items posted via the Mijem App and to find desired goods or services at lower costs. The Mijem App is a Generation Z-focused application targeted towards student campuses and their Generation Z peers. The objective of the Mijem App is to develop a one-stop online social marketplace based on simplicity, trust, and happiness for members.

Users of the Mijem App can use Mijem's marketplace to browse collections posted by other trusted members including textbooks, housing, clothing, electronics, furniture, tickets, ride shares and more. Users may also post items, ride shares, or school events on Mijem. Mijem is committed to building loyal members in the Mijem community. In the past, rewards such as gift cards and merchandise were given away to loyal members of Mijem. Mijem is looking to expand its loyalty rewards offering by permitting registered users to earn points and to redeem the points for Bitcoin SV in their crypto wallet. Users earn points based on dollars spent on purchases or value of goods sold through the Mijem App. Every 100 Mijem reward points accumulated is redeemable for the equivalent of 1 US dollar worth of Bitcoin SV.

About Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

