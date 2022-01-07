Chief Revenue Officer position eliminated helping to further streamline operations as the Company aims to reduce capital expenditures, improve operational effectiveness and achieve profitability

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced it has eliminated the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective as of January 14, 2022. The decision comes as a result of the steps taken to restructure the sales and marketing departments, as the Company furthers its efforts to improve operational efficiencies, drive future revenues, and reduce capital expenditures.

Drew McManigle, Interim CEO and Chairman said, "Since I joined in November, we have been reviewing the entire Company, with an aim to reposition SLANG as a highly effective, nimble organization. Following our internal review process, management has made the decision to restructure the sales and marketing departments, resulting in the elimination of the Chief Revenue Officer position. Through this restructuring, our main goal is to improve operational efficiencies, while positioning the Company for future revenue growth, and helping to drive shareholder value." Mr. McManigle added, "We would like to thank Mr. Hilal Tabsh for his contributions while serving as Chief Revenue Officer and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Share Issuance

The Company also announces it has issued common shares for salary deferrals, agreed to in fiscal 2020 to conserve cash, to certain current and former executives: 377,825 common shares were issued to a former executive at a deemed price of $0.0920 per share; and 138,107 common shares were issued to current executives at a deemed price of $0.3258 per share. The shares are subject to hold periods expiring 4 months and 1 day from the date of issuance.

To be added to SLANG's email distribution list, please email SLNG@kcsa.com with "SLNG" in the subject.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Media and Investor inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

SLANG@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's annual information form dated April 29, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Reader Advisory

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109409