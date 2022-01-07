Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it had closed the first tranche of its December 20, 2021 previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. In total the Corporation raised $1,629,500.00 CAD via the sale of 6,518,000 Units.

As previously stated in the Corporation's December 20, 2021 press release, all Units were offered at a price of $0.25 CAD per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share (a "Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one Common Share Purchase Warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.40 CAD per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the financing. The Warrants in this offering will be subjected to an accelerated expiry date if certain market conditions occur which are outlined in the Corporation's subscription document. All Common Shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the closing the Corporation also paid $43,400.00 CAD in finder's fees and issued 165,600 Broker Warrants. The Broker Warrants were issued on the same terms as the Warrants contained in the Units of this offering. A Director of the Corporation participated in the private placement on the same terms and conditions as non-arm's length subscribers, subscribing for a total of 400,000 Units for aggregate proceeds of $100,000.00 CAD.

All proceeds from the financing will be used for the purchasing of additional mining equipment with the purpose of expanding the corporation's existing digital asset mining operations and for general working capital purposes.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

