(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
30 November 2021
31 December 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
81 910 468
82 059 801
Effective voting rights
81 679 841
81 829 174
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
SEB S.A.
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com- www.groupeseb.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005528/en/
Contacts:
GROUPE SEB