Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Pima Zinc Corp. (OTC Pink: RAEWF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Scryb Inc. ("Scryb") dated December 10, 2021, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of and Cybeats Technologies Inc. ("Cybeats") from Scryb (the "Proposed Transaction").

The completion of the Proposed Transaction contemplated by the LOI remains subject to the Company and Cybeats entering into a definitive agreement and the approval of all regulatory and other approvals.

