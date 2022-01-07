Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Client Services Agreement ("CSA") with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), to assist with increasing market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to grow its investor base.

Since retaining Stockhouse's services in December 2021, the Company has launched a full-service marketing campaign to provide investors with an aggregated view of Star's news releases, editorial coverage, and interviews with Company Executives. Through Star's agreement with Stockhouse, the Company now has access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news. Using these tools and the Stockhouse program, a larger investor audience will be aware of Star's investment opportunity.

"The CSA between Star and Stockhouse will enhance Star's efforts to get our messages and news out to the global market in a timely fashion," said Amir Bhatti, CEO of Star. "Stockhouse has a great reputation in Canada and with its relationship with The Market Herald, Star's story can be shared with a global audience. This is very important to Star as we have a global customer target base."

Twila Jensen, Vice-President Sales & Marketing at Stockhouse, stated: "As one of the largest online communities of retail investors in North America, we understand the importance of tracking and measuring data to keep investors connected with new targeted opportunities. Star provides aerospace solutions, which offer real-time tracking, with performance trends and predictive incident occurrences. We are excited to partner with Star and introduce them to our community as they continue achieving sustainable quality growth."

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform.

About Stockhouse Ltd.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (https://stockhouse.com) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options.

With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is one of North America's leading financial portals and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has developed its In-flight Safety Monitoring System, the STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The System's real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from P-3 Orion and C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

