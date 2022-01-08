Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Geht es jetzt ganz schnell?
WKN: A3C9SY ISIN: CA77637H1010 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
17:20 Uhr
0,137 Euro
-0,001
-0,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RooGold Inc.: RooGold Announces New Engagement For Market Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) -RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce it has engaged CanaCom Group ("Canacom"), the parent company of The Deep Dive ("Deep Dive"), to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company.

Deep Dive has expertise in developing a marketing approach for undervalued stories for its clients as part of a broad and comprehensive marketing campaign in order to increase recognition and exposure in the Canadian capital markets.

"We spent 2021 focused on building out the Company through a number of transformational acquisitions. We're excited to generate more awareness to our story with the help of Canacom Group, a leading edge, progressive digital marketing group with a proven track record of success across many sectors including the junior gold sector," stated Michael Mulberry, CEO of RooGold.

Under the terms of the engagement, Deep Dive has been retained for a 12-month term and will be paid a monthly fee of $18,750.00 plus applicable taxes.

CanaCom Group Contact:

Jordan Lutz, Director
jay@thedeepdive.ca

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan","expect", "project", "intend","believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681493/RooGold-Announces-New-Engagement-For-Market-Awareness

