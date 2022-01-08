Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2022) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") reports that Mr. Dominique Monardo, CEO and director, has advanced $36,286 on December 31, 2021 to the Company for the purpose of reviving the Company. The advances are non-interest bearing, non-convertible, unsecured and without specific repayment terms.

The Company has filed a separate material change report on SEDAR.

