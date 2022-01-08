IDICTION Co., Ltd.: iDiction Will Participate in CES 2022

iDiction will participate in CES 2022, the world's largest consumer electronics show, held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th, and introduce 'Size It', a body size measurement app.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2022 / 'Size It' is a non-face-to-face body size measurement app that provides a variety of reports, including 30 types of body size data, as well as average body shape by age and style recommendations by body type, with just three body shots (front, beside and back) using a smartphone camera.

In response, Jaemin Yang, CEO of iDiction, said, "We will focus on satisfying customer needs by adding a report function that can help with diet beyond simple measurement. In addition, information about body size can be tailored to meet individual tastes and personalities. It will be a milestone going forward, and we will lead the hyper-personalized market with this in the lead."

At CES 2022, not only the 'Size It' app, but also the 'Size DB' solution for apparel manufacturing companies and the 'Size Talk' solution for apparel sales companies.

'Size DB' analyzes and processes body size information for companies that need body data for clothing production, and provides data in the desired format. Because it is easy to create work orders, which are essential for producing clothes, using the 'Size DB' solution allows you to produce a variety of clothes of various sizes and trends according to customer information and designs.

'Size Talk' is a B2B solution that can recommend products in conjunction with a shopping mall app. When you input clothing size data, it compares the size of your body with potential customers and recommends a size that fits you well. This automatic recommendation can lower the hurdles so that consumers can purchase products without worrying about the size and also lower the return rate caused by the size that does not fit.

At CES2022, iDiction will be available at Booth 61140 in Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G Eureka Park.

