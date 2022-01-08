Beneffx.com Expands Operation in Mexico, Central America

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily online financial activity volume is booming in recent months in Mexico and Central America, mainly due to the recuperation of the regional economy. With that in mind, globally reputed online trading brokerage brand Beneffx.com has recently announced its plans to expand operations in the region, enhancing its capacity to provide services to traders, with an emphasis on the Mexican market. Among the steps taken as part of the company's strategy is full facilitation of all its infrastructure in Spanish, effective as of today.

"Online trading has become a global trend, and there's no reason why any region of the world should be left out," commented Blake White, spokesperson for Beneffx.com. "When we set up this brand five years ago, we made it a goal for ourselves to bring online trading to all corners of the world - with no exceptions. I believe that beginner and expert traders in Central America, and especially in Mexico, have a lot to gain from this giant step we are taking here."

Global trading that speaks to traders

Having said that, crossing the language barrier is not enough. That's why Beneffx.com has also taken additional important measures. The brand's support team will be at traders' disposal during key trading hours in Mexico, ready to assist with any issue that may come up. Furthermore, a special emphasis will be put on specific assets which are key in the Mexican trading industry, such as North American stocks and commodities from the region.

"We've planned this step for months, before starting to execute it, I can assure you that," added White. "We welcome all new customers from Mexico and Central America, joining the hundreds of thousands of users already seizing the potential of the markets with the tools we provide."

About Beneffx.com