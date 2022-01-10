- (PLX AI) - Immofinanz says S IMMO offer price too low.
- • Immofinanz Board indicates price of EUR 23.00 per share is viewed as not sufficiently attractive
- • Immofinanz Board recommends that shareholders not accept the partial offer by S IMMO for approximately 10% of the outstanding shares
- • Says offer price is substantially lower than the current EPRA NTA per share of EUR 30.77 and represents a discount of roughly 25%
- • Immofinanz says expects an increase in pre-tax FFO 1 to over EUR 135 million in 2022, whereby roughly 70% will be distributed as dividends to the company's shareholders
