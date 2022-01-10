Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
08:17 Uhr
19,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
10.01.2022 | 08:31
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021: 

Date of purchase:                  7 January 2022 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:         35,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):         GBP16.1000 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):          GBP15.9650 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP16.0490

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 3,575,651 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 221,450,275 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement..

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume 
XLON     16.0490               35,000 
BATE 
ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below: 

Issuer Name    Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Code 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:27:20     8   1606    XLON     x8KAxAE6LRS 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:27:01     99   1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6IoY 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:27:01     169  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE6Io1 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:27:01     175  1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6Io7 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:25:17     282  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6HUSDa 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:25:00     128  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE6HGX 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:24:25     65   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6UIc 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:24:25     19   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6UIa 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:24:25     40   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6UIe 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:22:41     231  1604.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6TA0 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:21:07     136  1604.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6OXF 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:21:07     189  1604.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6OXU 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:21:07     143  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6OZn 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:21:07     17   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6OZl 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:18:20     157  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE64ZF 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:18:01     136  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE647v 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:16:36     151  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6223 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:16:36     148  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE622J 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:16:36     12   1606    XLON     x8KAxAE622H 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:16:36     146  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE622L 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:16:36     54   1606    XLON     x8KAxAE622F 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:13:50     234  1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE6E1H 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:13:39     13   1606    XLON     x8KAxAE6EMg 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:13:39     147  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE6EMi 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:10:22     151  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6B50 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:10:22     236  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE6B4w 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:09:06     207  1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE69kE 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:07:33     237  1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7tkq 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:06:46     94   1604.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7qot 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:03:20     127  1602.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7mJP 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:02:58     167  1602.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7nvA 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:01:01     146  1603    XLON     x8KAxAE7yUSDO 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    16:00:38     134  1604    XLON     x8KAxAE7yG2 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:59:08     144  1600    XLON     x8KAxAE7xl3 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:59:06     220  1600.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7xex 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:58:19     104  1600    XLON     x8KAxAE7uiN 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:58:19     132  1600    XLON     x8KAxAE7uiL 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:58:06     37   1600    XLON     x8KAxAE7uUSDH 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:54:40     173  1598.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7aUB 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:52:37     50   1599.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7Z1o 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:52:28     108  1600    XLON     x8KAxAE7ZLl 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:51:11     220  1604.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7X2o 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:49:33     23   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE7ids 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:49:33     103  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE7idu 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:49:33     50   1605    XLON     x8KAxAE7idw 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:48:55     236  1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7iGA 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:48:55     192  1606    XLON     x8KAxAE7iJF 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:44:10     138  1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7MTQ 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:42:09     92   1606    XLON     x8KAxAE7L5O 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:42:09     121  1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7L4c 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:42:09     50   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7L4n 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:42:09     63   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7L4p 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:39:41     203  1607.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7GTm 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:38:12     98   1608    XLON     x8KAxAE7UBn 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:36:27     18   1608.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7Tfz 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:36:27     84   1608.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7Tf1 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:36:22     154  1609    XLON     x8KAxAE7Tnf 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:35:18     110  1609    XLON     x8KAxAE7QKZ 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:35:18     199  1609    XLON     x8KAxAE7QKb 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:35:18     57   1609    XLON     x8KAxAE7QKd 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:31:12     58   1607    XLON     x8KAxAE74co 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:31:12     148  1607    XLON     x8KAxAE74cq 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:29:45     15   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE75Ij 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:29:25     154  1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE72g1 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:29:25     17   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE72g5 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:26:50     53   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE71DD 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:26:50     41   1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE71DF 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:26:03     103  1607    XLON     x8KAxAE7E7O 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:26:03     3   1607    XLON     x8KAxAE7E7Q 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:26:03     95   1607    XLON     x8KAxAE7E7V 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:25:11     157  1606.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7Fv2 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:21:35     175  1605.5   XLON     x8KAxAE7BiN 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:19:37     103  1605    XLON     x8KAxAE788R 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:19:01     117  1607    XLON     x8KAxAE79ob 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:18:33     140  1607    XLON     x8KAxAE79HE 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:18:32     205  1607.5   XLON     x8KAxAE79Gh 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:14:08     152  1608    XLON     x8KAxAE0rNn 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:14:06     155  1608.5   XLON     x8KAxAE0rHf 
Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022    15:13:40     204  1608.5   XLON     x8KAxAE0oeC

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
