DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021:

Date of purchase: 7 January 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 35,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP16.1000 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.9650 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP16.0490

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 3,575,651 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 221,450,275 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement..

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 16.0490 35,000 BATE ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below:

Issuer Name Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Code Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:27:20 8 1606 XLON x8KAxAE6LRS Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:27:01 99 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE6IoY Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:27:01 169 1606 XLON x8KAxAE6Io1 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:27:01 175 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE6Io7 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:25:17 282 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6HUSDa Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:25:00 128 1606 XLON x8KAxAE6HGX Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:24:25 65 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6UIc Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:24:25 19 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6UIa Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:24:25 40 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6UIe Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:22:41 231 1604.5 XLON x8KAxAE6TA0 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:21:07 136 1604.5 XLON x8KAxAE6OXF Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:21:07 189 1604.5 XLON x8KAxAE6OXU Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:21:07 143 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6OZn Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:21:07 17 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6OZl Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:18:20 157 1605 XLON x8KAxAE64ZF Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:18:01 136 1605 XLON x8KAxAE647v Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:16:36 151 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6223 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:16:36 148 1606 XLON x8KAxAE622J Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:16:36 12 1606 XLON x8KAxAE622H Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:16:36 146 1606 XLON x8KAxAE622L Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:16:36 54 1606 XLON x8KAxAE622F Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:13:50 234 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE6E1H Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:13:39 13 1606 XLON x8KAxAE6EMg Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:13:39 147 1606 XLON x8KAxAE6EMi Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:10:22 151 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6B50 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:10:22 236 1605 XLON x8KAxAE6B4w Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:09:06 207 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE69kE Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:07:33 237 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE7tkq Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:06:46 94 1604.5 XLON x8KAxAE7qot Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:03:20 127 1602.5 XLON x8KAxAE7mJP Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:02:58 167 1602.5 XLON x8KAxAE7nvA Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:01:01 146 1603 XLON x8KAxAE7yUSDO Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 16:00:38 134 1604 XLON x8KAxAE7yG2 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:59:08 144 1600 XLON x8KAxAE7xl3 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:59:06 220 1600.5 XLON x8KAxAE7xex Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:58:19 104 1600 XLON x8KAxAE7uiN Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:58:19 132 1600 XLON x8KAxAE7uiL Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:58:06 37 1600 XLON x8KAxAE7uUSDH Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:54:40 173 1598.5 XLON x8KAxAE7aUB Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:52:37 50 1599.5 XLON x8KAxAE7Z1o Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:52:28 108 1600 XLON x8KAxAE7ZLl Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:51:11 220 1604.5 XLON x8KAxAE7X2o Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:49:33 23 1605 XLON x8KAxAE7ids Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:49:33 103 1605 XLON x8KAxAE7idu Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:49:33 50 1605 XLON x8KAxAE7idw Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:48:55 236 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE7iGA Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:48:55 192 1606 XLON x8KAxAE7iJF Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:44:10 138 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE7MTQ Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:42:09 92 1606 XLON x8KAxAE7L5O Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:42:09 121 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE7L4c Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:42:09 50 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE7L4n Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:42:09 63 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE7L4p Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:39:41 203 1607.5 XLON x8KAxAE7GTm Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:38:12 98 1608 XLON x8KAxAE7UBn Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:36:27 18 1608.5 XLON x8KAxAE7Tfz Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:36:27 84 1608.5 XLON x8KAxAE7Tf1 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:36:22 154 1609 XLON x8KAxAE7Tnf Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:35:18 110 1609 XLON x8KAxAE7QKZ Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:35:18 199 1609 XLON x8KAxAE7QKb Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:35:18 57 1609 XLON x8KAxAE7QKd Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:31:12 58 1607 XLON x8KAxAE74co Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:31:12 148 1607 XLON x8KAxAE74cq Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:29:45 15 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE75Ij Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:29:25 154 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE72g1 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:29:25 17 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE72g5 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:26:50 53 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE71DD Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:26:50 41 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE71DF Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:26:03 103 1607 XLON x8KAxAE7E7O Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:26:03 3 1607 XLON x8KAxAE7E7Q Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:26:03 95 1607 XLON x8KAxAE7E7V Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:25:11 157 1606.5 XLON x8KAxAE7Fv2 Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:21:35 175 1605.5 XLON x8KAxAE7BiN Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:19:37 103 1605 XLON x8KAxAE788R Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:19:01 117 1607 XLON x8KAxAE79ob Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:18:33 140 1607 XLON x8KAxAE79HE Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:18:32 205 1607.5 XLON x8KAxAE79Gh Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:14:08 152 1608 XLON x8KAxAE0rNn Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:14:06 155 1608.5 XLON x8KAxAE0rHf Travis Perkins Plc 07/01/2022 15:13:40 204 1608.5 XLON x8KAxAE0oeC

