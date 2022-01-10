Das Instrument F0R CA30734R1001 FAR RESOURCES LTD O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.01.2022

The instrument F0R CA30734R1001 FAR RESOURCES LTD O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.01.2022

