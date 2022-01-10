The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.01.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.01.2022
Aktien
1 SE0017084759 Norva24 Group AB
2 CA00461M1032 Aclara Resources Inc.
3 US04684M1062 Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.
4 AU0000201972 Focus Minerals Ltd.
5 JP3264870001 giftee Inc.
6 AU0000168627 SSH Group Ltd.
7 KYG9471C1078 Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
8 US16943S1042 China Resources Power Holdings Co. ADR
9 CA33716L1094 First Tellurium Corp.
10 SE0017083272 Nivika Fastigheter AB
11 CA73085G1090 Points.com Inc.
12 US8985291025 Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. ADR
13 ES06445809N8 Iberdrola S.A. BZR
14 FR0014007LW0 Crypto Blockchain Industries S.A.
15 CA86846F2026 Supernova Metals Corp.
Anleihen
1 USU41441AD58 Graphic Packaging International LLC
2 US372460AC93 Genuine Parts Co.
3 XS2050914832 Logan Group Co. Ltd.
4 XS2384174228 Suek Securities DAC
5 AU3CB0285724 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 XS2431006233 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
7 USF1067PAB25 BNP Paribas S.A.
8 US264414AX11 Duke Realty L.P.
9 USY000AKAE78 Hongkong Airport Authority
10 USY000AKAD95 Hongkong Airport Authority
11 USY000AKAB30 Hongkong Airport Authority
12 IT0005480980 Italien, Republik
13 XS2430704655 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
14 XS2429208056 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
15 USQ6535DBG80 National Australia Bank Ltd.
16 US65535HAZ29 Nomura Holdings Inc.
17 US65535HBA68 Nomura Holdings Inc.
18 US65535HBB42 Nomura Holdings Inc.
19 US89114TZL96 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
20 US00914AAR32 Air Lease Corp.
21 US025537AK70 American Electric Power Co. Inc.
22 US06368FAE97 Bank of Montreal
23 XS2430951660 Barclays PLC
24 USU0926HAB60 Blackstone Private Credit Fund
25 FR0014007MK3 Crédit Agricole S.A.
26 DE000HLB2946 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.01.2022
Aktien
1 SE0017084759 Norva24 Group AB
2 CA00461M1032 Aclara Resources Inc.
3 US04684M1062 Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.
4 AU0000201972 Focus Minerals Ltd.
5 JP3264870001 giftee Inc.
6 AU0000168627 SSH Group Ltd.
7 KYG9471C1078 Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
8 US16943S1042 China Resources Power Holdings Co. ADR
9 CA33716L1094 First Tellurium Corp.
10 SE0017083272 Nivika Fastigheter AB
11 CA73085G1090 Points.com Inc.
12 US8985291025 Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. ADR
13 ES06445809N8 Iberdrola S.A. BZR
14 FR0014007LW0 Crypto Blockchain Industries S.A.
15 CA86846F2026 Supernova Metals Corp.
Anleihen
1 USU41441AD58 Graphic Packaging International LLC
2 US372460AC93 Genuine Parts Co.
3 XS2050914832 Logan Group Co. Ltd.
4 XS2384174228 Suek Securities DAC
5 AU3CB0285724 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 XS2431006233 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
7 USF1067PAB25 BNP Paribas S.A.
8 US264414AX11 Duke Realty L.P.
9 USY000AKAE78 Hongkong Airport Authority
10 USY000AKAD95 Hongkong Airport Authority
11 USY000AKAB30 Hongkong Airport Authority
12 IT0005480980 Italien, Republik
13 XS2430704655 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
14 XS2429208056 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
15 USQ6535DBG80 National Australia Bank Ltd.
16 US65535HAZ29 Nomura Holdings Inc.
17 US65535HBA68 Nomura Holdings Inc.
18 US65535HBB42 Nomura Holdings Inc.
19 US89114TZL96 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
20 US00914AAR32 Air Lease Corp.
21 US025537AK70 American Electric Power Co. Inc.
22 US06368FAE97 Bank of Montreal
23 XS2430951660 Barclays PLC
24 USU0926HAB60 Blackstone Private Credit Fund
25 FR0014007MK3 Crédit Agricole S.A.
26 DE000HLB2946 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
