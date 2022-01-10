- (PLX AI) - Balco Group New target: Earnings per share shall grow by 20 percent per year.
- • Balco adjusted dividend policy to 30-50 percent of profit after tax
- • The EPS target now replaces the company's old EBIT margin target
- • Maintained target: Balco shall achieve growth of 10 percent per year
- • New sustainability target: More than 30 percent of the group's sales shall be within the EU taxonomy and provide at least 30 percent energy savings to our customers
