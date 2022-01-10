Implantica to present at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) announces today that its founder and CEO, Peter Forsell, is presenting, Implantica - the future of eHealth, in an online presentation at the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase taking place virtually on January 10-12 and January 17-19, 2022.

In his presentation, Peter Forsell shares Implantica's eHealth and wireless energised technology platforms and prioritised products as well as RefluxStop, the CE marked product to treat acid reflux.

Implantica's video presentation was made available by the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase to registered participants on its partneringONE platform and may be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/662821271/fae32fda2e. Since the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is a virtual conference, the presentation has been pre-recorded and there is no set schedule for presenting companies. The presentation will also be available on Implantica's website, www.implantica.com, under investors.

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public life science companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and key stakeholders developing digital therapeutics, AI and Machine Learning tools, medical devices and other innovative techninal advances in one place.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 10, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-to-present-at-digital-medicine---medtech-showcase-2022,c3483268

The following files are available for download: