Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Unglaublich, aber wahr!? Der ganz große Durchbruch wird wohl kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCUH ISIN: SE0014855029 Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1 
Tradegate
07.01.22
16:54 Uhr
5,690 Euro
+0,040
+0,71 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6405,72009:11
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 09:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica to present at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) announces today that its founder and CEO, Peter Forsell, is presenting, Implantica - the future of eHealth, in an online presentation at the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase taking place virtually on January 10-12 and January 17-19, 2022.

In his presentation, Peter Forsell shares Implantica's eHealth and wireless energised technology platforms and prioritised products as well as RefluxStop, the CE marked product to treat acid reflux.

Implantica's video presentation was made available by the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase to registered participants on its partneringONE platform and may be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/662821271/fae32fda2e. Since the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is a virtual conference, the presentation has been pre-recorded and there is no set schedule for presenting companies. The presentation will also be available on Implantica's website, www.implantica.com, under investors.

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public life science companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and key stakeholders developing digital therapeutics, AI and Machine Learning tools, medical devices and other innovative techninal advances in one place.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 10, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-to-present-at-digital-medicine---medtech-showcase-2022,c3483268

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3483268/1518304.pdf

Implantica to present at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase 2022

IMPLANTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.