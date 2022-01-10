Developed by scientists in China, the cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.192V, and a fill factor of 80.67%. Its perovskite capping layer was treated with a special ionic liquid that had a positive influence on both the device's efficiency and stability.Researchers in China have fabricated a perovskite solar cell with a novel defect passivation strategy based on the use of an ionic liquid (IL) perovskite capping layer. ILs are non-molecular compounds that are composed solely of ions. They are claimed to have several advantages over traditional organic solvents, such as negligible vapor ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de