Admission to trading of Bercman Technologies additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-10 10:36 CET -- On January 10, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Bercman Technologies and to list its 100,000 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Bercman Technologies will be admitted to trading on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,298,471 shares of Bercman Technologies (ISIN: EE3100076407) will be admitted to trading under the trading code BERCM on or about January 11. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.