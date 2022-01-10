TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has appointed Ruth Krestin as Vice President of Portfolio Strategy within TISSIUM. In this role, she will be responsible for coordinating TISSIUM's verticals and driving an efficient portfolio-level strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005446/en/

Ruth Krestin (Photo: TISSIUM)

Ms. Krestin joins TISSIUM with extensive background of over 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She comes from AstraZeneca, where she worked in various strategic executive roles spanning the R&D and Commercial organizations. Most recently, she was the Competitive Intelligence Director, CVRM. Her core expertise includes R&D operations, competitive intelligence, portfolio management and data analysis.

Prior to AstraZeneca, she spent 5 years in consulting at PwC and as a result brings strategy consulting methodologies and strong analytics skills to her new role with TISSIUM.

The addition of Ms. Krestin to TISSIUM's leadership team is the latest in a series of appointments of high-level executives as TISSIUM continues to expand its platform and prepare for commercialization. With a full executive suite covering its operations across Europe and the U.S, TISSIUM is staffed to support the expansion it anticipates over the next few years.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We're delighted to have Ruth join the team as we continue to advance and grow the company. Her strong consulting and quantitative background as well as her extensive experience in commercial and R&D functions will bring cross-functional alignment within the company and help us grow our different verticals as we move forward. We are confident that her expertise will enable her to contribute significantly to advance our platform as we remain focused on our goal of transforming tissue repair."

Ms. Krestin said: "I am honored to be joining TISSIUM in this important new role. TISSIUM has made incredible advancements with its unique biopolymer platform and I look forward to contributing to the development and commercialization of its pipeline of products."

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005446/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Romain Attard Chief Financial Officer

rattard@tissium.com

Tel: +33 1 76 21 72 28

Twitter: @TISSIUMtech

Press

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

Tel: +1 646-770-8858

Yoann Besse

yoann.besse@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +33 6 63 03 84 91