The publisher believes regulation of nicotine e-cigarettes in Bulgaria is unlikely to change in the next two years. Nicotine-free e-liquids will remain unregulated, possibly even until the planned revision of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and its transposition to the national legal framework.

Since e-cigarettes were regulated in 2016, no proposal for taxing them has been made, however this could change under the EU's plan to impose a harmonised excise duty in the process of reviewing the tobacco tax directive.

The Republic of Bulgaria lies in the Balkan Peninsula on the south-eastern edge of Europe. It has a population of 6.9m, one in six of whom lives in the capital, Sofia. The official language is Bulgarian. The country is a parliamentary republic, headed by the prime minister.

The legislative powers lay with a unicameral national assembly. Prime minister Boyko Borissov of the centre-right party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) was elected in 2017. The next parliamentary elections will take place in April 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Regulatory Landscape

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling and Packaging

8 Obligation to Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising and Marketing

12 Enforcement

13 Taxation

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

