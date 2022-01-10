The SAP-integrated workflow suite has put forward additional functions for artificial intelligence, S/4HANA and Fiori.

At the turn of 2021/22, xSuite Group launched the new release 5.2.7 of the xSuite Business Solutions Cube. The new version offers SAP user companies more functionalities for artificial intelligence, S/4HANA and Fiori. xSuite Business Solutions Cube are the SAP-only solutions for on-premises operation of xSuite. They consist of components for procurement, processing of incoming invoices and orders, automatic matching of order confirmations and purchase orders.

The current version 5.2.7 also focuses on the expansion of artificial intelligence. On the one hand, this relates to agent determination, which makes the correct assignment even easier and faster. The AI component "Prediction Server" has been enhanced in such a way that it now recommends the most probable "agent" for the roles "Approval" and "Completion" on its own, entering it directly if the probability exceeds 85 percent (with manual correction still possible).

The xSuite Capture service from the cloud already relies on AI: When a correction is made or a value added, the software takes this information to improve its rule set. As the solution implicitly performs the training itself, no additional step is required for the training anymore. In the new release 5.2.7, AI-based implicit training has been extended. Now it is not only used for standard fields, but can also be used for customer-specific fields.

Extension for S/4HANA and Fiori

xSuite Business Solutions Cube 5.2.7 of supports SAP Fiori My Inbox. This gives users a central entry point to all tasks, including those outside the xSuite solution. Access to tasks is still possible through the xSuite inbox and individual tiles. Via the new xSuite tile "Procurement Summary", processes handled with xSuite Procurement Cube can be analyzed. For any period of time, you can evaluate lead times and top 10 suppliers or display which currencies account for which share.

In addition to ArchiveLink, documents can now also be stored via the CMIS standard (Content Management Interoperability Services). For existing customers, the release includes a number of new features: When creating the application, you can specify if the delivery address and the plant address differ, which is helpful if deliveries often go to home offices. When checking incoming order confirmations, multiple individuals from different departments can be stored in the workflow. In the event of discrepancies between order confirmation and order, more targeted inquiries can be made more quickly. Depending on the blocking reason (price, quantity, delivery date), a task is assigned to the employee responsible.

With Release 5.2.7, several preset layouts can be saved in the xSuite entry books and xSuite document views, and views can be made available globally for all users both in Fiori and xSuite Web Client. Another new feature is the mass change option for company codes. For example, if you accidentally scan 300 invoices into the wrong company code, you no longer have to open and change every single invoice.

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.

xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.

Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of €40,6 million.

