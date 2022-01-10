Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Secret Pass Project - Soil Geochemistry Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from the mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey completed at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Result Highlights

The results of the MMI soil survey (1,139 soil samples), when interpreted with the geology, alteration and geophysics data, define four new significant mineralization target areas outside of the Tin Cup Zone as illustrated in Figure 1.

Two of the highlighted target zones include, Target 1 and Target 4 are on newly staked mineral claims announced by Northern Lights on September 30, 2021.

Targets 2, 3, and 4 are considered to be a priority for detailed geological mapping and sampling to identify future drill targets.

Target 1 on newly acquired claim areas in the northwest quadrant of the project tenements defined a gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 51.6 ppb Au.

Target 2 is centred on the area between the Fiery Squid and Fluorspar Ridge defining a 1.9 km N-S trending gold in soil anomaly that lies between the Union Pass and Frisco Mine Faults. Results include samples up to 547 ppb Au.

Target 3 in an area adjacent to Union Pass Fault defined a gold in soil anomaly that is outside known workings on trend with previous prospects and drifts. Inculdes samples up to 95.4 ppb Au.

Target 4 on newly acquired claim area that includes numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems. No surface rock sampling was previously undertaken in this area. The results show gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 86 ppb Au.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The MMI soil results highlight the potential of the northern section of the Secret Pass Project and on the recently staked ground to the east of the Tin Cup Zone. Planned exploration work in 2022 will include detailed geological mapping of the new target areas as a precursor to generating drill targets. Assays from the four drill holes completed at Tin Cup in December are still pending and will be released as received."

Figure 1: Secret Pass Project - Exploration Target Areas

Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Soil Geochemistry Survey

In September and October 2021, Northern Lights Resources completed a close-spaced MMI soil survey over the 1,128 Ha Secret Pass license area. In total, 1,139 soil samples were collected on a 200m x 50m grid (grid spacing irregular over some areas of extreme topography).

The Secret Pass soil samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Vancouver utilizing mobile metal ionic leach analysis for a 60-element suite. The key benefits to using partial ionic leach extraction for soil analysis compared to the industry standard aqua regia digestion includes the following:

Fewer false anomalies are generated

Anomaly better positioned directly above the mineralization

Excellent element value repeatability at very low detections limits

A better definition of metal zonation and complex metal associations

More effective at detecting deeply buried mineralization

Very low detection limits with low background noise

Important pathfinder volatile elements are retained

Element dispersion is more active in arid climates such as in Arizona

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

