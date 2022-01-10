Truck and trailer products will come standard with lower GWP refrigerant resulting in 650,000 metric tons of avoided CO2e annually from units delivering temperature sensitive cargo

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), announced it will be first in the industry to transition to a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. This will reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerants used by its customers' long-haul, middle-mile and last-mile delivery fleets by nearly 50% or approximately 650,000 metric tons of CO2e annually, equivalent to the emissions of 143,000 passenger vehicles per year.

While customers previously had the option to drop in the lower global warming potential refrigerant, Thermo King units will now come standard with the industry's most sustainable refrigerant available in the market today.

"Our company's entire strategy is centered on sustainability, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to customers that create value for their operations and are better for the planet," said Karin De Bondt, president, Thermo King Americas. "The enhancements to our trailer and truck units are important to decarbonizing the refrigerated fleets that deliver life-sustaining cargo, including foods and medicines, to people around the world."

The next generation of Thermo King's Precedent trailer portfolio will transition to the lower-GWP refrigerant (R452A) in January 2022, and truck products will come standard with the new refrigerant mid-2022. New units will no longer use R404A. These actions contribute to Trane Technologies' Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.

In addition to helping customers meet their sustainability commitments, using a lower-GWP refrigerant as standard will help customers prepare for future regulation. Beginning in 2023, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require TRUs operating in California to use refrigerants with a GWP of 2200 or less. In North America, Thermo King is one full year ahead of this regulation.

As part of the global transition to more sustainable refrigerants, Thermo King has been using R452A for its entire EMEA portfolio for several years and select products in North America and in Asia Pacific.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include the Gigaton Challenge and leading by example with carbon-neutral operations across its own global footprint.

About Thermo King

Thermo King by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

