East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 
Tradegate
10.01.22
13:19 Uhr
92,30 Euro
+0,73
+0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,3992,6213:28
92,2892,7113:22
10.01.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (8/22)

As from January 11, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN Trading Symbol Current Market     New Market Segment as of effective 
            Segment        date               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GB00BNTT6M2 MINI L ENPHASE ENERGY   STO       STO Warrants Extend   
4       AVA 5           Warrants/186   ME/238         
GB00BNTSRM6 MINI L ENPHASE ENERGY   STO       STO Warrants Extend   
4       AVA 4           Warrants/186   ME/238         
                                        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.
