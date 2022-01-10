Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (8/22)

As from January 11, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Trading Symbol Current Market New Market Segment as of effective Segment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTT6M2 MINI L ENPHASE ENERGY STO STO Warrants Extend 4 AVA 5 Warrants/186 ME/238 GB00BNTSRM6 MINI L ENPHASE ENERGY STO STO Warrants Extend 4 AVA 4 Warrants/186 ME/238 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.