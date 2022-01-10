Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 
Dow Jones News
10.01.2022 | 12:46
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 07/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 5268.5746

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55607978

CODE: GLDA

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GLDA 
Sequence No.:  135622 
EQS News ID:  1266768 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266768&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

