The "The UK Market for Natural Organic Personal Care Products 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK market for natural organic personal care products is becoming increasingly competitive. Market growth rates have slowed during the pandemic, whilst new entrants continue to come into the market.

This new report shows consumer demand remains buoyant. Consumers are actively looking for 'clean beauty' products, whilst retailers are expanding their natural and organic product ranges. Health organic food shops generate the most sales, however, the highest growth is coming from non-specialist retail channels.

The report has been prepared by continuously tracking the UK natural organic personal care products market report for over 15 years.

Report contents include revenue forecasts and growth projections (to 2026), the impact of COVID-19, market drivers and restraints, competitive analysis, market shares of leading brands, pricing analysis, and distribution channel breakdown. Profiles are given of the leading brands, distributors, and retailers.

It covers the following product categories:

Natural organic skin care products

Natural organic oral care products

Natural organic hair care products

Natural organic colour cosmetics

Other natural organic personal care products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqw85k

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005557/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900