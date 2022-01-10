Acquisition Adds Adaptate's Novel Antibody-based ?d T-cell Engager Platform to Takeda's Immuno-oncology Portfolio Built Around the Innate Immune System

Successful Multi-year R&D Partnership Results in Takeda's Third Oncology "Build-to-Buy" Acquisition Announced in Less Than a Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the exercise of its option to acquire Adaptate Biotherapeutics ("Adaptate"), a UK company focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics for the modulation of variable delta 1 (Vd1) gamma delta (?d) T cells. Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain Adaptate's antibody-based ?d T cell engager platform, including pre-clinical candidate and discovery pipeline programs. Adaptate's ?d T cell engagers are designed to specifically modulate ?d T cell-mediated immune responses at tumor sites while sparing damage to healthy cells.

The planned acquisition of Adaptate follows Takeda's recently exercised option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics ("GammaDelta") and is intended to further accelerate the development of innovative ?d T cell-based therapies. Combining GammaDelta's cell therapy-based platform and Adaptate's antibody-based ?d T cell engager platform with Takeda's strong research and development organization positions Takeda to be at the leading edge in deploying the full potential of ?d T cells in the fight against cancer. The planned acquisition complements Takeda's ongoing efforts to research and develop cell engagers for solid tumor applications, bolstered by the novel T cell engager COBRA platform, which was acquired from Maverick Therapeutics in another successful build-to-buy collaboration.

"Partnering with early-stage innovators to access cutting-edge platforms in the fight against cancer is at the center of our R&D strategy," said Christopher Arendt, Ph.D., Head of Oncology Cell Therapy and Therapeutic Area Unit of Takeda. "Adaptate's ?d T cell engager platform and the team's deep understanding of ?d T cell biology gives us an opportunity to develop a new class of therapeutics that tap into powerful innate immune mechanisms. The planned acquisition will strengthen our immuno-oncology R&D efforts as part of our ongoing pursuit of life-transforming medicines for patients with cancer."

Adaptate was formed in 2019 as a spin-out company from GammaDelta with investment from Abingworth LLP and Takeda, in which Takeda received an exclusive right to purchase Adaptate for a pre-negotiated upfront payment. The acquisitions of Adaptate and GammaDelta are expected to be finalized in Q1 of Takeda's fiscal year 2022, pending completion of review under applicable antitrust laws, including the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S.

"Our acquisition by Takeda recognizes the tremendous work put in over the last two years by Adaptate's incredibly talented team," said Dr. Natalie Mount, CEO of Adaptate. "We have rapidly demonstrated, in preclinical models, the therapeutic potential of our novel Vd1-targeting antibodies, and this move brings us an exciting step closer to realizing the full potential for Vd1 T cell targeted therapies to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients."

In addition, Tim Haines, Chair Managing Partner at Abingworth noted, "Having played an instrumental role in creating Adaptate, we are delighted to see the impressive developments of its ?d T cell therapeutic antibody portfolio to date, under the leadership of Natalie Mount. We look forward to seeing Takeda progress Adaptate's very promising therapeutic antibodies into the clinic."

Takeda's oncology pipeline focuses on novel strategies that leverage the power of the immune system, with a focus on innate immunity. Innate immune responses serve as the body's first defense mechanism against disease and involve the orchestration of a broad arsenal of mechanisms and cell types, including ?d T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, that may help to overcome cancer's ability to evade immune recognition. Adaptate has discovered a unique set of antibodies that selectively modulate ?d T cell activity in the tumor microenvironment. The antibodies provide a precisely targeted signal to the immune system, thereby offering the opportunity for superior efficacy and safety compared to conventional immuno-oncology approaches in solid tumors.

Takeda's Commitment to Oncology

Our core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether it's with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in healthcare in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

About Adaptate Biotherapeutics

Adaptate Biotherapeutics is an immunotherapy company developing an innovative portfolio of therapeutic antibodies designed to modulate the activity of a patient's own cytotoxic gamma delta T cells in situ. Our exquisitely targeted approach offers the potential to safely and effectively address the challenges often encountered by current cancer immunotherapies.

Adaptate Biotherapeutics spun-out from GammaDelta Therapeutics in late 2019. The Company has received investment from Abingworth LLP and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited with support from King's College London, the Francis Crick Institute and Cancer Research Technology.

