Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C06B ISIN: CH0114405324 Ticker-Symbol: GEY 
Lang & Schwarz
10.01.22
13:08 Uhr
116,50 Euro
+1,00
+0,87 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARMIN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00120,0013:08
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARMIN
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARMIN LTD116,50+0,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.