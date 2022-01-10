Data from millions of global smartwatch customers offers insight into the year's top activities

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today released its 2021 Global Garmin Connect Fitness Report, offering insights into the activities of millions of Garmin smartwatch users around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched into its second year. Whether hitting the trails, the slopes or even the yoga mat, Garmin customers logged more activities in the Garmin Connect fitness community app than ever before, with double-digit increases in almost every activity category.

"In the face of ongoing lockdowns and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, Garmin users logged a record-breaking number of fitness activities in 2021," said Joe Schrick, Garmin vice president fitness segment. "We already knew that our customers are performance-driven and resilient, and the data proves that even a global pandemic won't stand in the way of their relentless drive to 'beat yesterday.'"

The number of indoor activities logged by Garmin users increased by twice as much as outdoor activities year over year. Fitness sessions that took place indoors rose 20.54% in 2021 over 2020, with Pilates and yoga leading the way. Wellness activities also saw strong growth, with a big uptick in breathwork sessions. Activities performed outdoors in the elements increased by 9.52%, with gravel cycling seeing the most growth followed by winter sports. Here's a look at year-over-year percentage increases for our customers' favorite activities:

Pilates: 108.30%

Breathwork: 82.76%

Gravel cycling: 49.55%

Yoga: 45.55%

Winter sports: 39.16%

Walking: 37.13%

Golf: 28.35%

Swimming: 22.48%

Hiking: 19.57%

Trail running: 11.58%

With Garmin users pushing the limits all over the world, the Connect data yields noteworthy year-over-year regional insights, including:

South America performed 125.41% more breathwork activities, 87.51% more gravel rides and 37.6% more trail runs.

Western Europe logged an increase of 59.86% more gravel cycling rides, 14.52% more trail runs and 65.57% more yoga activities.

Eastern European countries recorded an 85.02% increase in yoga activities and a 66.13% increase in gravel rides.

North Americans added 34.39% more yoga activities and 28.54% more gravel rides.

CAMENA (Central Asia Middle East and North Africa) logged 217.11% more Pilates activities, 57.53% more gravel rides and 44.96% more swimming activities.

more Pilates activities, 57.53% more gravel rides and 44.96% more swimming activities. Central America performed 54.49% more gravel rides and 43.98% more swimming activities.

Fitness activities logged using Garmin smartwatches rose across the board in 2021, including boating, bouldering, hang gliding, HIIT workouts, rowing and rock climbing, to name a few. To find the best Garmin smartwatch to help you pursue your passion, visit Garmin.com/which-watch.

