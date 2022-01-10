Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Reports Fourth Quarter Production Results

Operations Increase Production from prior Quarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced production results for the three months ("Q4 2021") and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

The Company also announced its annual production guidance for financial year (FY) 2022 that is focused on sustainable quality-ounce production and maximizing free cash flow generation. Balance sheet strength and free cash flow maximization has enabled the Company to invest $18 million in exploration and growth projects and pay $13.4 million in dividends. This focus is enabling Jaguar in 2022 to significantly increase capital allocation towards exploration and growth projects that are expected to bring new gold deposits into production. The Company will provide more details in the near term.

FY 2021 and Q4 2021 Production Results

Q4 2021 consolidated gold production increased 2% to 22,903 ounces, compared to Q4 2020 production of 22,533 ounces. Annual consolidated gold production for 2021 decreased 8% with 83,878 ounces compared to 2020 production of 91,118 ounces.

Q4 2021 consolidated tonnage processed was 213,000 tonnes at 3.81 g/t; an increase of 9% in grade and a decrease of 7% in tonnes from the fourth quarter of 2020 with 228,000 tonnes at 3.50 g/t. Annual consolidated tonnage for 2021 processed was 856,000 tonnes at 3.47 grams per tonne (g/t), an increase of 6% in tonnes and a decrease of 13% in grade from 2020's 804,000 tonnes processed at 3.98 g/t.

Q4 2021 primary development metres of 1,426 and secondary development metres of 1,189; totalling 2,615 metres which is a 3% increase on Q4 2020 development of 2,538 metres. Annual 2021 development of 4,722 primary and 4,835 secondary metres for a total of 9,557 metres, which is a decrease of 2% on FY 2020 total metres developed of 9,725. These development rates provide sustainable progress on the ramp, ore development and exploration drives.

Q4 2021 Diamond Drill metres were at 27,136 a 26% increase from Q4 2020 drilling of 21,501 metres. Diamond Drill metres for FY 2021 increased 17% to 80,043 metres from 68,397 metres in FY 2020.

Treasury position as of December 31, 2021, with cash of $40 million compared to cash of $39 million on December 31, 2020 and $38 million on September 30, 2021, demonstrating strong generation of free cash flow. During Q4 2021 the Company also, Invested total capital expenditures of $10 million (sustaining capital $6.5 million and growth capital $3.5 million), compared to $11 million total capital expenditures in the same period in 2020; During the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of $2.3 million.



Q4 2021 Operating Results

FY 2021 Operating Results

Vern Baker, President and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "As Jaguar has come out of the pandemic and the associated issues created by COVID-19, it has become clear that the sustainable production profile for Jaguar in the nearer term is going to average approximately 22,500 ounces per quarter. Q3 and Q4 performance has shown that we can produce, explore, pay dividends, increase our bank balance, and invest in the growth of the company when we maintain production at these levels. Production in Q4 2021 returned to the levels achieved in the second half of 2020 at both mines.

Pilar production is stable at 12.5k oz per quarter. Exploration and definition work at Pilar indicate that economic ore extends well below level 18 (current mining at level 13. Mining within the Southwest zone is allowing the mine to develop economic mining areas at higher levels in the mine (Level 9 and above).

Turmalina demonstrated production of 10k oz per quarter in Q4. The C-Orebody at Turmalina provided a larger proportion of our ounce production than in prior quarters. The A-orebody has shown reduced capacity to produce at depth and production efforts are moving higher in the mine where reduced haulage distances and better access times will afford the opportunity to reduce costs. Development in the C-Northwest corridor to open up additional mining options at shallow depths should also benefit the mine's cost structure. Drilling the A-Orebody at depth is continuing in order to identify options for increasing economic production from that area.

"It is very clear that the Jaguar team can operate both mines sustainably and grow the Company with an average production rate of 22,500 ounces per quarter. Jaguar's operating focus is on producing quality ounces that maximize free cash flow per ounce. The team believes there are several opportunities to further reduce all-in-sustaining costs and maximize margins at this sustainable rate. The team also sees the tremendous opportunities that our exploration efforts will bring to the company in the future."

Guidance for 2022 is 86,000 - 94,000 ounces produced at an AISC range of $1150 - $1250 per ounce (US$1:BRL5.50).

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the third largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 50,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

