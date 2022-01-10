Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
10.01.2022 | 13:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: MARIANA UFP LLP

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, MARIANA UFP LLP, currently holding
inactive and suspended membership, has decided to terminate the equity
derivatives membership. The membership will be terminated as of January 10,
2022. 

MARIANA UFP LLP has traded with member ID MCM in the Genium INET Trading System.


Member: MARIANA UFP LLP
Genium INET ID: MCM
Membership termination: 10th of January, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander on telephone number +44 77 85 61 65 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

