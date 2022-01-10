NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: MARIANA UFP LLP

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, MARIANA UFP LLP, currently holding inactive and suspended membership, has decided to terminate the equity derivatives membership. The membership will be terminated as of January 10, 2022. MARIANA UFP LLP has traded with member ID MCM in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: MARIANA UFP LLP Genium INET ID: MCM Membership termination: 10th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone number +44 77 85 61 65 00. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036374