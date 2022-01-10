

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is up over 46% at $232.99 Apria, Inc. (APR) is up over 24% at $37.00 Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) is up over 24% at $3.69 Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is up over 21% at $4.17 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 17% at $19.35 Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is up over 14% at $11.80 Largo Inc. (LGO) is up over 8% at $11.30



In the Red



China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) is down over 15% at $2.95 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is down over 9% at $2.31 Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 7% at $4.20







