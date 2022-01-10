QUANTA Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("QUANTA" or the "Company"), a medical technology company committed to making dialysis more accessible with its SC+ hemodialysis system, today announced that Meghan Fitzgerald and Leslie Norwalk, have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. These highly accomplished healthcare experts will advise QUANTA as it works to improve patient access to dialysis care, care pathways and cost efficiencies.

"We are honored to welcome Meghan and Leslie, two highly respected industry veterans, to QUANTA's Board," said Johan de Ruiter, chairman of QUANTA Dialysis Technologies. "The pandemic has emphasized how critical it is for patients and clinicians to have access to flexible, effective dialysis care. The expertise and proven track record Meghan and Leslie bring to QUANTA will be greatly beneficial to our Board as we continue working to bring SC+ directly to every patient in every setting."

Meghan Fitzgerald is a global healthcare strategist, investor, academic and author. A highly-regarded expert, she has worked in every domain of healthcare-from front line patient care through the Fortune 500-while serving as an adjunct professor at Columbia University. Currently, Ms. Fitzgerald is a private equity investor where she serves as an advisor to several firms, including Goldman Sachs and Wellspring Capital. Prior, Ms. Fitzgerald was the chief executive officer and managing partner at Letter One's inaugural health vehicle, where she allocated approximately $4 billion in three years within pharmaceutical services and animal health. Ms. Fitzgerald has spent nearly twenty years as an operator and strategist, working for many prominent healthcare firms, including Merck, Pfizer and Medco. She was also the executive vice president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and health policy at Cardinal Health and a member of the executive committee. In addition to her board appointment at QUANTA, Ms. Fitzgerald is a member of the board of directors at Tenet Healthcare.

Leslie Norwalk is strategic counsel to Epstein Becker Green, P.C., EBG Advisors and National Health Advisors. She serves as an advisor to several private equity firms and, in addition to QUANTA, sits on the Boards of Directors of Neurocrine Biosciences, Arvinas, NuVasive, ModivCare, Magellan Health, and several privately held health care companies. In her prior role with the Bush Administration, Ms. Norwalk was acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS), where she managed the day-to-day operations of CMS, State Child Health Insurance Programs, Survey and Certification of health care facilities and other federal health care initiatives. In addition, Ms. Norwalk was the agency's deputy administrator, responsible for the implementation of the hundreds of changes made under the Medicare Modernization Act, including the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit.

About QUANTA and SC+

QUANTA Dialysis Technologies is committed to making dialysis accessible to every patient in every setting with its SC+ hemodialysis system. As a portable device with performance comparable to larger, traditional machines, SC+ is a modular and powerful solution that provides the clinical versatility needed to deliver dialysis care across multiple settings. With a simple-to-use and intuitive user interface, SC+ is designed to be operated by a broad range of users to bring dialysis directly to patients.

SC+ is commercially available in the United Kingdom for home and facility-based use and in the United States is FDA-cleared (K210661) for use in chronic and acute care settings.

