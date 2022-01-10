Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics Welcomes New Board Members and Scientific Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is pleased to publicly announce the appointment of Elizabeth Varki Jobes and Dr. Terry Pearson to the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Dr. Nathan Lack and Dr. Marc Horwitz to the Scientific Advisory Board.

"Our Board of Directors is composed of a dedicated team of leaders committed to providing guidance to advance Eyam's mission to bring next generation vaccine technologies to market," said Ryan M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Eyam.

"We are pleased to welcome Liz and Terry to our board at an important time in Eyam's growth and expansion," said Thomas. "Liz has a wonderful reputation for her leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry. She brings decades of experience that will help Eyam's Board navigate the next critical phase of our development."

"Terry's addition strengthens Eyam's Board with his broad and extensive scientific background and entrepreneurial experience. Terry is known for his wise counsel and his commitment to join Eyam's Board endorses our vision to deliver next generation vaccine technologies to the world and help end the COVID-19 Pandemic," Thomas concluded.

Eyam's Scientific Advisory Board also grew to include Dr. Nathan Lack and Dr. Marc Horwit.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Lack to Eyam. His wealth of knowledge and experience in genomics and bioinformatics will be a great asset in furthering our mission while we navigate the challenges ahead," said Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Eyam.

Dr. Jefferies further added, "Professor Horwitz's extensive work understanding the complexities of viruses and repercussions of viral induced diseases will greatly impact a variety of projects we are undertaking at Eyam."

The announcement comes as Eyam is advancing dozens of COVID-19 vaccine candidates through preclinical trials and actively coordinating clinical trials.

Biographies:

Elizabeth Varki Jobes holds a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School and brings her 30 years of experience in small and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to Eyam's Board. Her career, focused on legal and compliance, has led her to hold several leadership positions in high growth biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Over the course of her career, Jobes has played a key role in driving strategic planning and overseeing risk management. Currently, Jobes serves as the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Compliance Officer of Amryt Pharma.

Dr. Terry Pearson is a scientist, entrepreneur and emeritus professor from the Biochemistry and Microbiology Department at the University of Victoria.

Having obtained his Ph.D. in immunology from the University of British Columbia, Dr. Pearson later joined the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England.

Dr. Pearson worked with Nobel Prize Laureates Georges Kohler and Cesar Milstein, during the development of monoclonal antibody technology, leading to the first commercial monoclonal antibody. Dr. Pearson took the technology to Africa and subsequently to Canada and helped to establish the base for many scientific and therapeutic applications involving the exploitation of these reagents. Today, the monoclonal antibody market exceeds USD 150 billion, a figure projected to reach more than USD 451 billion by 2028.

As co-founder and CSO of SISCAPA Assay Technologies Inc., Dr. Pearson helped lead the development of immuno-mass spectrometric technology for measurement of biomarkers in health and disease. He has received several awards for his contribution to science, including the Inaugural Award for Excellence in Science Teaching, the Craigdarroch Gold Medal for Career Achievement and the Legacy Award for Research from the University of Victoria.

Dr. Nathan Lack is a Senior Research Scientist and the Co-Director of Pharmacology and Drug Design at the Vancouver Prostate Centre. He obtained a DPhil in Pharmacology from the University of Oxford in 2009 and then did a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Vancouver Prostate Centre with Dr. Emma Guns and Professor Paul Rennie. Nathan became an Assistant Professor at Koç University, Turkey in 2011 and was awarded Associate Professorship in 2015. Dr. Lack's research focuses on non-coding regulatory elements in prostate cancer. The laboratory has obtained extensive funding from national, international and industrial sources. In addition to his academic research, Nathan previously worked for AnorMED Inc., where he was involved in the development of the FDA-approved therapeutic Plerixafor.

Dr. Marc Horwitz is a professor of Microbiology and Immunology at University of British Columbia, co-leader in the Infection Inflammation Research Group within Life Sciences Institute as well as Academic Director working under VP Research to enhance biomedical research models. His research focuses on identifying, characterizing and determining mechanisms of viral-induced immune diseases in a variety of complex chronic disorders. Including autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS), type 1 diabetes (T1D) and rheumatoid arthritis induced by viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Coxsackie B virus (CBV), and HIV.

About Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is a private, Canadian based company focused on the research and development of vaccines that are safe, efficacious and low dose. Eyam, was named to honour the village in Derbyshire that, in 1665-1666, chose to stay and brave near certain death rather than travelling and risk transmitting the plague to their neighbouring towns. In the end, 75% of Eyam's residents did indeed die, but their surrounding neighbours were saved due to Eyam's heroic and selfless quarantine. For further information see: https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2016.0618.

