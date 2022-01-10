New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Splash Beverage Group (NYSE American: SBEV) a portfolio company of leading beverage brands was the subject of recent coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article provides a deep dive into Splash Beverage Group and its numerous products. The company's brands include high performance, sport beverage TapouT, naturally grown, agave tequila product, Salt Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangria, a light-bodied, fruity drink, and its premium wine brand, Copa di Vino, are marketed through a solid distribution network. Splash Beverage's partnership with AB ONE, a subsidiary of AB-Inbev, uses their network of corporately-owned delivery operations to widen the accessibility of Splash Beverage's TapouT performance beverages, Copa di Vino wines, and Pulpoloco Sangria, particularly in key markets such as New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. With innovative packaging ideas, like Copa di Vino single servings of wine-in-a-cup, and Pulpoloco Sangria's CartoCans which help extend the shelf life of the sangria without using preservatives. Given Splash Beverage's position in the market, as well as the recognizable brands within its stable, the Company's growth story is sure to inspire interest.

TapouT, Splash Beverage's largest brand in terms of revenue, primarily operates within the sports drink category. TapouT contains a wide range of high-performance sports beverages such as TapouT Hybrid and TapouT Performance which help in hydration and cellular recovery while also replenishing the body with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. The brand has a strong possibility of extending its product portfolio to enter the energy drinks space, which is well known to CEO Robert Nistico, having previously worked at Red Bull.

The innovative packaging concepts and approach of Splash Beverage Group has ensured low direct costs and has also added to the gross margins of the company.

In addition to AB ONE, Splash Beverage Group also has distribution partnerships with Bernie Little, Golden Beverage Company, Johnson Brothers, and branches of Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC. It recently expanded into Walmart, Inc.'s Sam's Club, where the SALT Citrus flavoured tequila is available across 42 locations.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

